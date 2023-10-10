Ryan and Hunter serve up smiles, food at Bridgeman’s

Hunter and Ryan works as servers at Bridgeman's
Hunter and Ryan works as servers at Bridgeman's(Northern News Now)
By Ryan Haff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - For this week’s Blindfold, Briggs surprises Hunter and Ryan by taking them to a familiar restaurant, but not to relax and dine.

Since their early times on the old KBJR 6 Today morning show, the two would go to Bridgeman’s in Duluth weekly to hang out and enjoy breakfast.

Now, they’ve been tasked with becoming servers, helping customers and their Northern News Now coworkers.

