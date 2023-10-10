Rothman unveils ‘Universities of Wisconsin’

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday at UW-Eau Claire, President Jay Rothman unveiled the new identity - the Universities of Wisconsin.

The new title will be used for all 13 of the state’s schools. The Universities of Wisconsin will replace the University of Wisconsin System title that is currently used. The new name will be accompanied by new brand graphics, including a logo, mark, and map.

Rothman says they believe the “Universities of Wisconsin” identity is more relatable for students, families and employers.”

“How we present ourselves to the public and our students needs to be refreshed. The idea is to shift the focus from the system to the universities that serve Wisconsin students and families and develop Wisconsin’s workforce,” Rothman said.

Rothman says a transition to the new name will be finalized by early next year.

Additional information is available on UW System's website

