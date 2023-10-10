Northland celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day

GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - People celebrated Indigenous culture all throughout the Northland.

“I’m Indigenous every day,” said Laurie Harper, the Director of Education for the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe. “I can’t not celebrate who I am every day.”

In 2021, President Joe Biden declared Indigenous Peoples’ Day as a federal holiday and this is the first year the state of Minnesota is recognizing the holiday. However, celebrating this holiday is nothing new in the Northland.

Grand Rapids declared the holiday back in 2015, which Harper finds impressive.

“Grand Rapids City Council was willing to say, hey, we recognize this and we want to work towards repairing the relationship with tribal nations and that’s huge,” said Harper.

The celebration included presentations about Native perspectives on land and place as well as enjoy family fun activities like rock paintings and movie screenings but the event was not always this grand.

“I think the first year it was, okay, this is a declaration and then the second year was okay, we’re gonna have some I think they did frybread tacos,” said Harper. “To today having a full on, all-day celebration and educational topics and talks.”

Laurie was one of the presenters at the celebration sharing her family’s story which is what event organizers say the day is all about.

“When the city council first acknowledged people’s day back in proclamation made a promise that we as a city would seek to center the needs and gifts and perspectives of Native People,” said Bernadine Jocelyn, a member of the Grand Rapids Human Rights Commission and organizer of the event.

Several Duluthians gathered to celebrate the holiday as well with drummers and a round dance at City Hall. The celebration was organized by the Duluth Indigenous Commission. Babette Sandman is a member of the White Earth Nation and spoke at the event.

She says recognition of Indigenous Peoples’ Day is a victory for native people to feel seen and says the community has their elders to thank for keeping their traditions alive.

“Our history is very traumatic,” said Sandman, “but I think what we should draw from it is the love from our elders.”

Tribe members say Indigenous Peoples’ Day as a state holiday is just the beginning.

“I think it’s important for the citizens of Minnesota to understand that we’re still here and that we’re contemporary, we’re not historical,” said Harper.

