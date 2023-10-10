MSHSL Girls Soccer 7A Playoffs Get Underway

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -Believe it or not, the 7A girls soccer playoffs began tonight in the Northland, with four teams hitting the turf.

The Esko offense was on full display, as Esko defeated the Two Harbors Agates by a score of 14 to 0, led by their potent offense. Seniors Abrianna Madill and Gwendolyn Lilly as well as junior Kaitlyn McConnell all hit the score sheet in the first half for Esko.

Over at Duluth Marshall, the Hilltoppers defeated the Proctor Rails by a score of 4-0.

