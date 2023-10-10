MSHSL Girls Soccer 7A Playoffs Get Underway

State tournament begins October 24th
By Daniel Chiarelli
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -Believe it or not, the 7A girls soccer playoffs began tonight in the Northland, with four teams hitting the turf.

The Esko offense was on full display, as Esko defeated the Two Harbors Agates by a score of 14 to 0, led by their potent offense. Seniors Abrianna Madill and Gwendolyn Lilly as well as junior Kaitlyn McConnell all hit the score sheet in the first half for Esko.

Over at Duluth Marshall, the Hilltoppers defeated the Proctor Rails by a score of 4-0.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies after branch struck her chest on ATV trail
Woman dead after branch struck her on Hibbing ATV trail
The mugshot of James Patrick Carey from Pine County jail roster.
Attorney arrested on suspicion of DWI, fleeing the scene, after hitting construction worker
Frost and Freeze warnings cover most of the region through Monday morning
Frost and freeze alerts cover most of the Northland through Monday morning
Indigenous Peoples Day
Multiple Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebrations happening in the Northland
Fatal crash generic
One dead in Northern Koochiching County crash

Latest News

MSHSL Soccer Girl's Playoffs
148th Fighter Wing on September 11, 2023 before flyover at Minnesota Twins game
148th to do flyover before Tuesday’s Twins game
UMD Hockey Logo over Amsoil Arena background
Two UMD men’s hockey players receive weekly honors after Michigan Tech Overtime game
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson (84) catches a pass over Minnesota Vikings...
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs outlast Vikings 27-20; Travis Kelce catches TD pass after hurting ankle