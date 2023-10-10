Minor rain chances mid-week, better chance later

By Adam Lorch
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have cloudy skies and chilly conditions. Tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies and calm winds. Lows will be in the 20′s and 30′s.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday we will see mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Winds will be light out of the east 5-10mph. The skies will become partly cloudy overnight, leading to more 20′s and 30′s for lows.

THURSDAY: Thursday we will see mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of some scattered showers, mostly around the head of the lake. Highs will be in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s with breezy east winds 10-20mph.

FRIDAY: Friday we will see our next system pushing in from the south. Models are still keeping the system south, impacting folks south of Highway 2 in Minnesota and Wisconsin with rain. Winds will be strong out of the east 15-25mph gusting to 40mph.

