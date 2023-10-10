Holding On To History: Underwater exploration teams race to find long lost sunken ore boat

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Edmund Fitzgerald isn’t the only ship to ever go down in Lake Superior. There are hundreds more and many haven’t been located yet. A few weeks ago, two dive teams went looking for a sunken freighter that had eluded discovery for 70 years.

Henry Steinbrenner made a fortune in Great Lakes shipping. His great grandson George Steinbrenner would use that fortune to buy the New York Yankees in 1973. In between, a 427 foot ore boat was built in 1901 and named after Henry. It went down in a storm south of Isle Royale in May, 1953 with the loss of 17 souls. The wreck remained lost for 70 years. This summer, legendary shipwreck hunters Ken Merriman from the cities and Jerry Eliason from Scanlon began an expedition for the Steinbrenner. So did their friends Dave Phillips and Tom Crossman of the Twin Ports. In early September, Dave and Tom’s sonar lit up with the telltale signs of a sunken ore boat 750 feet down.

“The iron ore reflected very well on sonar, it was like this blanket of sonar reflectivity.” said Dave Phillips.

Evidence provided by the remotely operated sonar and a camera ROV indicate the Steinbrenner went down quickly and hit the bottom violently.

“It’s in really bad shape, really beat up, it’s laying on its starboard side.” said Tom Crossman.

Video from the remotely operated camera caused the explorers to pause.

“You see the nameplate of the Steinbrenner and you go this is so amazing.” said Phillips.

Amazing and humbling because the resting place of 17 sailors is now known. Spoiler Alert - Eliason and Merriman found the Steinbrenner’s resting place several days prior to Phillips and Crossman.

“We’re all very good friends and in fact we have dinner together with our spouses several times a year.” said Crossman.

It is estimated there are 350 to 550 shipwrecks in Lake Superior and half haven’t been discovered yet so the two exploration teams have much more work ahead of them.

Dave Phillips and Tom Crossman are often featured on the TV show “Expedition Unknown.” Ken Merryman is the founder of the Great Lakes Shipwreck Preservation Society. Jerry Eliason says he’ll retire from shipwreck hunting when he finally finds the resting place of World War Two submarine U-656.

