Haunted Shack returns for 30th season despite winter weather battles

CARLTON, MN. (Northern News Now) - Some scary weather this past winter left the haunted shack in Carlton a little frightened about if they’d be able to open for their 30th season.

Over the winter, Haunted Shack organizers say the heavy snow caused one of its structures to collapse.

There were also trees down all over their property where the hayride runs.

Jeremy Dickerson, Haunted Trail Director said, “This year the Haunted Corn Trail has added new twists and turns and updated their high-tech lighting and effects so that it’s ready for the grand opening on Friday, October 13th. The Hayride portion has been cleaned up and re-done for our opening.”

“This has been a tough year with the weather and all. We wanted to do so much more for our 30th year but it will have to wait for next season,” says Pat Stojevich, founder of the Haunted Shack.

They spent the summer rebuilding to make the Haunted Shack both safer and scarier than ever.

“The Shack” consists of a maze of horrors where guests will be taken through a tour of ghoulish scenes haunted by real actors, pneumatic props, sensory platforms, and state-of-the-art light and sound systems.

In addition, guests can go through the largest corn maze in the Northland, which is over eight acres.

There is a pumpkin patch, petting zoo, hayrides, as well as other kids and adult activities.

At night, the venue takes a spooky twist where you can experience the four attractions: the Haunted Shack, Haunted Hayride, Haunted Trail Thru the Corn, and the Haunted Maze.

The Haunted Shack and Haunted Ridge will be open for nine nights and one daytime kids’ version show.

Friday, October 13: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, October 14: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 15: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, October 19: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, October 20: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, October 21: Kid’s Day 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday, October 26: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, October 27: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, October 28: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Nighttime showings are $20 per person.

Kid’s Day admission is $15 per person.

Discounts offered are $5 off with a military or student ID.

Guests can also get $2 off their admission price by bringing a non-perishable food item or bringing a coat for the coat drive to receive $5 off the admission price.

