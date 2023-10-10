FIRST ALERT: 2023-2024 Winter Forecast

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - We are coming off of a La Niña year and record snowfall last winter. But conditions are going to be significantly different this season.

Conditions are developing in the equatorial pacific region that relate to an El Niño set up. We are seeing strong warming in the sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific region. We are also seeing warmer than normal temperatures in the Atlantic.

WARMER THAN AVERAGE SEA SURFACE TEMPS (KBJR WX)

The types of patterns we could see this year will include frequent clipper systems that average one to 3 inches per event. But we will also see a chance of a lot of warm and moist air coming in from the Gulf of Mexico, which could add extra snow to a Colorado low, especially October-December.

CLIPPER PATTERN (KBJR WX)

The typical El Niño pattern brings the polar jetstream across the Great Lakes, but leaves our region, mostly on the south side of it, giving us warmer than average temperatures.

EL NINO PATTERN (KBJR WX)

When I looked back at previous El Niño years, there are four recent winters where we had a strong El Niño during the winter months.

Three out of the four years we had strong El Niños we observed warmer than average temperatures, with only one year being an outlier. All of the years we observed less than normal snowfall for the season.

EL NINO YEAR STATS (KBJR WX)

We will likely also see low lake ice concentration on Lake Superior. The last El Niño year we had lake superior remains less than 40% covered and well below normal. This could lead to some higher snow totals than normal around Lake Superior, similar to what we had last year.

LAKE ICE 2016 (NOAA-GLERL)

The average first snowfall for Duluth is October 24. And the winter forecast I am going with is calling for 75 to 85 inches of snow, which is below normal and we will likely see above average temperatures.

WINTER FORECAST (KBJR WX)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.