Duluth School District to host public forums for referendum

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - There are a few chances for Duluth residents to ask questions about a referendum on their ballot next month.

The Duluth School District is asking residents if they’d be willing to raise their property taxes to make up for pandemic-era money that’s expiring soon.

The money would help fund mental health and emotional support positions and enhance high school graduation programming.

It would also help strengthen the district’s technology.

If both ballot questions pass and you own a $280,000 home, it would add about $12 a month to your property taxes.

You can learn more during five different forums coming up over the next few weeks, which are all happening at different times and locations across the city including some virtual options.

Virtual Family Forum on Oct. 17 from 5:30-6:15 p.m. RSVP to receive a Google Meet link

Public forum at Denfeld High School on Oct. 18 from 6-7 p.m. in the cafeteria

Community Facebook Live Forum on Oct. 24 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. RSVP on Facebook

Public forum at East High School on Oct. 25 from 6-7 p.m. in the cafeteria

Public forum at Area Learning Center on Oct. 30 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Free parking in the Tech Village Parking garage.

