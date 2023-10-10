Cool today with lake-effect showers along the South Shore

By Tony Nargi
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TUESDAY: Today will feature cool weather with a high of 48 in Duluth and many area’s points north and west of the Twin Ports in the 40′s with some low 50′s on the Wisconsin side of things. Winds will be lighter out of the NW at 5-15 MPH, with some lake effect rain showers across the south shore and a slight chance of a shower or two making it into the Twin Ports.

WEDNESDAY: Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with a high of 51 in Duluth and an E breeze at 5-15 MPH gusting to 20 MPH along the shoreline. Lake effect showers will once again be possible along the south shore.

THURSDAY: Thursday will be cool with a high of 50 in Duluth and winds out of the NE at 10-20 MPH gusting to 25 MPH. Lake effect showers will be possible along the South Shore and into the Twin Ports.

LOOKING AHEAD: Friday into Saturday will feature rain, though confidence in the track of our storm is low right now. Showers are likely along the North Shore and south of the Iron Range, with steady rain more likely in the Twin Ports and points south right now.

