City by City: St. Louis County, Hibbing, Aurora

St. Louis County, MN- The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is offering an inside look at how it operates through a 10-week Citizens’ Academy. Classes begin November 1 and will be offered on Wednesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Classes include interactive presentations about patrol operations, the K-9 team, the St. Louis County Volunteer Rescue Squad, and more. Most classes will take place at the Public Safety Building in Duluth. Any St. Louis County resident 18 or older can participate. The deadline to apply is October 25. Click here for more information.

Hibbing, MN- A fun-filled night is planned to celebrate 30 years of the Hibbing Foundation and the 100th anniversary of the Hibbing High School Auditorium. The Roaring 20s Revue starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Hibbing High School Auditorium. The free event is open to the public and features a night of music and entertainment from the Roaring 20s.

Aurora, MN- A new pickleball facility opened in Aurora. Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America and combines features of tennis, ping pong, and badminton. Vacated tennis courts in Aurora were renovated into a four-court pickleball venue. It’s located at the south entrance to Aurora’s downtown close to Pine Grove Park. Funding for the project came entirely through monetary donations and volunteer services. There was no cost to the city. The courts are free to the public. The total project cost was $99,460.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Ashland, Superior, Chisholm

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.