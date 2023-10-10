9 former Bulldogs on NHL opening night rosters

9 former Bulldogs will be on NHL opening night rosters(UMD Athletics)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Nine former Bulldogs will be suiting up for their team’s opening night.

The former UMD men’s hockey players are all on NHL opening night rosters.

Wyatt Kaiser will hit the ice Tuesday for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Then on Wednesday, Carson Soucy will play for the Vancouver Canucks and Mikey Anderson, the LA Kings.

Alex Iafallo, Dylan Samberg, and Neal Pionk will be on the Winnipeg Jets roster as well on Wednesday night.

Last but not least, on Thursday Noah Cates will play for the Philadelphia Flyers, while Justin Faulk and Scott Perunovich play for the St. Louis Blues.

According to UMD officials, the college is ranked 7th in alumni on NHL opening night rosters.

The Bulldogs are also represented in several front offices around the league, as well as in officiating.

You can see the full NHL schedule here.

