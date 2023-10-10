148th to do flyover before Tuesday’s Twins game

148th Fighter Wing on September 11, 2023 before flyover at Minnesota Twins game
148th Fighter Wing on September 11, 2023 before flyover at Minnesota Twins game(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The American League Divisional Series is headed back to Minnesota and some local pilots will be making an appearance at the game.

The members of the 148th Fighter Wing will be conducting the flyover before Tuesday’s game at Target Field.

This is the second game of the season as just under a month ago they conducted a flyover on Sept. 11, when the Twins hosted the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Twins are currently all knotted up with the Houston Astros after they split the two games at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

In the best-of-five series, the Twins will host Tuesday at 3:07 p.m. and again on Wednesday at 1:07 p.m.

If the fifth game is needed, both teams will head to Minute Maid Park for the final game on Friday, October 13, at 3:07 p.m.

