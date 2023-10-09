Superior Police Chief announces retirement

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - After more than 25 years of service, Superior’s Police Chief will be stepping down.

Chief Nicholas Alexander announced he will be retiring at the end of January 2024.

Leaders say he has been an advocate for innovation, community engagement, and progressive policing practices throughout his tenure, leaving a lasting impact on the department and the community they serve.

Chief Alexander joined the Superior Police Department back in 1998.

He held various roles, including Captain of Investigations, before assuming the role of Chief in January 2015.

Under his leadership, the SPD says they have witnessed significant advancements, modeling progressive law enforcement practices and community-oriented programs.

Some of Chief Alexander’s contributions include the “Pathways to Hope” program, which changed how law enforcement responds to addiction-related crimes, as well as the “Coordinated Response Specialist” program, which helps people struggling with mental health issues, drug addiction, and homelessness.

“Nick Alexander is the best police chief in Wisconsin, and probably in the United States. He pushed his fellow officers to innovate their department and to emphasize service and respect for every citizen, every day. While Chief Alexander’s retirement is a real loss to Superior, his intellect, courage, and vision improved our city every year of his service. I was honored to work with him and I’m grateful for his service,” said Superior Mayor Jim Paine

The City of Superior is grateful for Chief Alexander’s unwavering commitment, passion, and vision. His retirement marks the end of an era, but his legacy will undoubtedly endure as a source of inspiration for future law enforcement leaders.

