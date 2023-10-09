Sunshine and breezy today as cool temperatures persist

By Tony Nargi
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONDAY: Today will be mostly sunny with a high of 50 and breezy with winds out of the NW at 15-25 MPH. Some lake effect rain showers are possible along the south shore and into the UP. Temperatures drop into the 30′s again Monday night with frost possible once again especially along the Iron Range.

TUESDAY: Tomorrow will see clouds from an upper level low to our east fill in with a high of 48 degrees. Winds will be out of the NW at 5-15 MPH. There is once again a chance of lake effect rain showers along the south shore, with a slight chance a shower or two will make its way into the Twin Ports.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will be partly cloudy and pleasant with a high of 51 degrees.

LATE WEEK: A low pressure system will strengthen over Nebraska on Thursday and turn north and east, bringing the potential for a rainstorm on Friday. However, the low will remain to our south. The track of the storms is still uncertain, so we’ll have to wait and see how much rain will make its way into the Northland.

