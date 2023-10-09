Hermantown hires first fire chief for new department

HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - Hermantown is shifting to a full-time fire department and now they’ve chosen their first official chief.

Zach Graves has been hired as the first fire chief for the city of Hermantown.

The department is switching from a volunteer fire department model to a new department with two full-time members and a growing number of part-time employees.

“It is both a huge honor and very exciting to be able to help lead and design the new Hermantown Fire Department,” said Graves. “We have had decades of incredible volunteers helping keep our community safe, and that’s a great foundation to build our next department.”

The Hermantown Volunteer Fire Department (HVFD) served the community for over 70 years.

Officials say the HVFD has taken multiple steps this year to dissolve and build a new model.

“We all welcome Zach to this new full-time position with the City of Hermantown, knowing that his extensive background in firefighting and emergency medical services will bring leadership and teamwork to our new Fire Department,” said Mayor Wayne Boucher. “This new department will allow us to take the next step in expanding quality emergency services to answer the increasing needs of our growing community.”

City leaders also opened a second full-time fire position, a Fire Inspector/Training Officer.

They plan to have this position filled in early November.

“We worked through a thoughtful process to determine the best model for Hermantown’s public safety needs and have the best person to lead our new Fire Department,” said Jim Crace, Hermantown’s Chief of Police. “We feel really good about moving our long-serving, dedicated volunteer department in this direction. Many of those volunteers will still be answering the same calls with the same incredible service they always have, and we can better recruit, retain, and incentivize our part-time firefighters.”

As part of the departmental changes, Crace is now the Director of Public Safety, which is the organizational structure overseeing both the Police Department and Fire Department.

“We know we can build off our synergy, as both departments have always been focused on Hermantown’s safety,” said Crace. “There are efficiencies to be gained, both in terms of day-to-day efforts and long-term planning, that will benefit Hermantown greatly.”

City leaders say the HVFD is set to disband at the end of the year.

In addition, most of the current volunteers will be the initial members of the new Hermantown Fire Department on January 1, 2024.

“In some ways, this is a monumental change because of how central the Hermantown Volunteer Fire Department has been in our community,” said Graves. “In other ways, residents may not notice any difference in how our work is performed following the change – which is part of our goal. This shift, though, will allow us to continue to evolve more quickly to meet the needs of Hermantown as it continues to grow.”

The change allows better pay, retirement, and scheduling options for part-time firefighters.

Leaders say as volunteer departments struggle to attract and retain viable numbers, this was a critical factor in Hermantown’s move to the new model.

“The fact that we can better pay our part-time firefighters and build schedules that let them have full lives while still providing maximum safety for the community is a huge win,” said Crace. “This will help us recruit new members to our team, and we know this model is scalable should our community continue to grow.”

