Widespread freeze likely tonight, rain chances later

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be seeing partly sunny skies. Tonight we will see a gravity wave set up over Lake Superior. That wave will travel south to the South Shore overnight and into Tuesday morning, which will bring rain showers there. There will also be a chance of some flurries/wintry mix showers Tuesday morning for Cook County. Lows will be in the 30′s.

TUESDAY: Tuesday we will have mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of showers in the Ports. A better chance of rain for the South Shore off and on. Highs will be in the 40′s with northwest winds 5-10mph.

WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday we will see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40′s and lower 50′s.

THURSDAY: Thursday we will see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 50′s with breezy winds out of the east 10-20mph. There is a chance of seeing a large system bring rain and wind Thursday night-Friday, but there is still much uncertainty this far out.

