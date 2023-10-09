City by City: Ashland, Superior, Chisholm

Ashland, WI- The David R. Obey Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center is fully open once again. Non-profit, governmental and other organizations may request meeting spaces during business hours. The spaces are currently free but options for at-cost rental programs are being explored. Starting October 1 the center also shifted operation hours. The center is now open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Superior, WI- The Superior Fire Department will be hosting an open house at headquarters on Tower Avenue. The open house will feature tours of the station and fire trucks, as well as interactive games, fire prevention education, demonstrations and more. Families can also participate in a car seat clinic. There will be drinks and door prizes available. The open house runs from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, October 21.

Chisholm, MN- The Minnesota Discovery Center is ghosting a month of Halloween events. On Friday, October 13 Trolley in the Dark Tours will be underway. Guests can bring flashlights but they are not mandatory. Additionally, Flashlight Clueseum will be held on October 20 and 27. Finally, Sunday, October 15 is the second and final Trolley Pumpkin Day. There will be tons of pumpkins, a historic trolley ride and llamas.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

