Cass County Sheriff’s Office to revisit case of missing man

CASS COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office will be revisiting the case of a man who has been missing for over 14 years.

Peter Achermann, 82, of Staples was last seen shopping on July 24, 2009, the day before his granddaughter’s wedding.

During the next month, deputies will revisit the area of 85th Avenue SW in Becker Township, rural Staples in Cass County where Achermann’s vehicle was found the day after he disappeared.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, over the past 14 years since Achermann’s disappearance, numerous tips have been received and they have been following up on leads.

However, nothing significant to the ongoing investigation has been revealed.

Over the years, the landscape and terrain of the area where Achermann’s vehicle was located have changed.

Authorities say the ongoing drought has provided an opportunity to search dried ditches and lowlands that were once filled with water, and timber harvesting has been done on neighboring parcels, with some parcels changing ownership.

In addition, the initial investigators assigned to this case have retired or moved on, both at the County and State level and reassignments to the case have been made.

Revisiting the search area will give officials an opportunity to learn about and reorient themselves with the area.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, nothing significant has been recently learned about the case.

The public will see officials and a number of agencies searching in the area this fall as the foliage changes.

The Sheriff’s Office is not requesting any additional assistance from the public while searching and revisiting the area over the next month.

“While many of the original staff who responded to the disappearance and search of the area are still involved, several new staff have joined departments and agencies. Working together to re-familiarize ourselves with the area and investigation that has been conducted will give agencies the opportunity to continue to work together to seek answers to this case and hopefully someday bring closure to the Achermann family,” said Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk.

Any information regarding the disappearance or case can be directed to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 218-547-1424 or by submitting an anonymous Crime Stoppers Tip here.

