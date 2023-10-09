The art of piano tuning lives on at UWS

By Ryan Haff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - With the ease of electronic keyboards, it may seem as though having and tuning traditional pianos is becoming a thing of the past.

For piano tuner and technician Dennis Berryhill, the job of tuning is a skillset he’s now teaching to the next generation.

Hunter joined him and his mentee on the campus at the University of Wisconsin-Superior, getting the chance to learn the trade himself.

