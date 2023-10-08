Woman dead after branch struck her on Hibbing ATV trail

Woman dies after branch struck her chest on ATV trail
Woman dies after branch struck her chest on ATV trail(WITN)
By Natalie Hoepner
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - A woman is dead after she was struck in the chest by a tree branch while riding in an ATV.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the tree branch struck the 38-year-old woman around 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

She was riding in a side-by-side ATV on a designated ATV trail south of Hibbing.

The female was transported to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

Officials said alcohol or speed were not a factor in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

