UMD Football no longer undefeated after trip to Wayne State

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday, the University of Minnesota Duluth football team suffered their first loss of the season 28-18 against Wayne State College (WSC).

The Bulldogs would go on the board first with a 30-yard field goal from senior placekicker Curtis Cox in the first quarter.

No one would score again until four seconds into the second when WSC completed a ten-yard touchdown to go up 7-3.

It would continue to be a back-and-forth battle in the second as a 51-yard rush from senior Daniel Mitchell set UMD quarterback Kyle Walljasper up for a one-yard run into the endzone for the Bulldogs to take the lead 10-7.

Wayne State would go on to score one more time in the second and scored the only points in the third on a 75-yard run to put the Wildcats up 21-10 going into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs would score one more touchdown with just under 12 minutes when sophomore Jimmy Durocher caught a Walljasper’s first passing touchdown of the day.

Wayne State scored one more touchdown and added a two-point conversion to win the game 28-18.

Wayne State didn’t stop the UMD run game as the Bulldogs exceeded their season average with 265 rushing yards.

In total WSC put up 353 yards of total offense to UMD’s 337 yards.

UMD will return home next weekend to host the University of Mary with kickoff set for 12 p.m. on Saturday.

