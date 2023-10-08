Multiple Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebrations happening in the Northland

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Celebrations will happen across the Northland on October 9 to celebrate Indigenous People’s Day.

The City of Duluth will host an event on the steps of Duluth City Hall at 11 a.m. There will be art, music and speeches to honor the day.

At the University of Wisconsin-Superior, there will be a community gathering in the courtyard near the Yellowjacket Union at 5 p.m. There will be music and refreshments provided.

The Native Lives Matter Coalition will honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day in the Denfeld High School gym starting at 4 p.m. The event will feature a feast and a round dance.

