Frost and freeze alerts cover most of the Northland through Monday morning

WEATHER STORY: Cold air from Canada crept into Minnesota Saturday night and will be here through Monday morning so a Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory will cover everybody except the U.P. Temperatures for the week ahead generally will be cooler than normal everywhere. Also this week, the Polar Jet-stream will continue its autumn journey from its summer home up north to its winter home down south. Right now, the jet is close to our region. When the jet is around, showers are frequent.

SUNDAY NIGHT: The sky will be clear to partly cloudy. Low temps will run 30-35. Frost is likely for most towns. The wind will be N 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: There’s a long line of high pressure systems to the west and they will head to the east. That will make the sky mostly sunny. The afternoon high will be 50. The wind will be NW 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: The clouds will go back up quickly and make the day mostly cloudy. The morning low will be 36. The afternoon high will be 48. The wind will be NW 5-15 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: Cooler than normal temps will be showing up on our thermometers all week long. It should be dry Monday to Wednesday. The jet-stream will usher in the next round of showers Thursday to Saturday. Next Sunday will be sunnier and even warmer!

The week is going to be cooler than normal with sun to start and rain to finish (KBJR)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.