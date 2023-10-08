Frost and freeze alerts cover most of the Northland through Monday morning

Frost and Freeze warnings cover most of the region through Monday morning
Frost and Freeze warnings cover most of the region through Monday morning(KBJR)
By Dave Anderson
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER STORY: Cold air from Canada crept into Minnesota Saturday night and will be here through Monday morning so a Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory will cover everybody except the U.P. Temperatures for the week ahead generally will be cooler than normal everywhere. Also this week, the Polar Jet-stream will continue its autumn journey from its summer home up north to its winter home down south. Right now, the jet is close to our region. When the jet is around, showers are frequent.

SUNDAY NIGHT: The sky will be clear to partly cloudy. Low temps will run 30-35. Frost is likely for most towns. The wind will be N 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: There’s a long line of high pressure systems to the west and they will head to the east. That will make the sky mostly sunny. The afternoon high will be 50. The wind will be NW 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: The clouds will go back up quickly and make the day mostly cloudy. The morning low will be 36. The afternoon high will be 48. The wind will be NW 5-15 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: Cooler than normal temps will be showing up on our thermometers all week long. It should be dry Monday to Wednesday. The jet-stream will usher in the next round of showers Thursday to Saturday. Next Sunday will be sunnier and even warmer!

The week is going to be cooler than normal with sun to start and rain to finish
The week is going to be cooler than normal with sun to start and rain to finish(KBJR)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mugshot of James Patrick Carey from Pine County jail roster.
Attorney arrested on suspicion of DWI, fleeing the scene, after hitting construction worker
Fatal crash generic
One dead in Northern Koochiching County crash
Police block a portion of Martin Road after a fatal car crash.
Fatal car crash closes portion of Martin Road
2023 Bayfield Apple Fest Grand Marshals Allen and Mary Jo Rabideaux
Longtime Bayfield orchard owners chosen as Apple Fest Parade grand marshals
Friday Night Lights
Friday Night Lights: Week 6 Highlights and Scores from around the Northland

Latest News

Sunday night forecast with Dave Anderson October 8
Woman dies after branch struck her chest on ATV trail
Woman dead after branch struck her on Hibbing ATV trail
Freeze Watch for the Arrowhead Saturday night and Sunday morning
Showers Sunday will change to sunshine Monday
Duluth Housing Alliance
The Duluth Housing Alliance gathers in support of affordable housing