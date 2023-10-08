FREEDOM FLIES AGAIN: Nonprofit rescues, rehabilitates, releases bald eagle

SPOONER, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Winged Freedom Raptor Hospital is a nonprofit in Spooner that helps nurse birds of prey back to health in order to release them back into the wild.

On Sunday, they released Luna, a full grown male Bald Eagle.

“My wife and I picked [him] up,” said Dennis Dunn, the Treasurer of Winged Freedom of Raptor Hospital. “I was able to capture [him] after a little bit of a rundown in the woods and [he] had West Nile or [he] had been struck by a car and was just dazed, so [he] wasn’t flying.”

After being picked up, Luna was taken to the hospital where he was examined and given the time and space to heal.

“He spent about the first two weeks in our big eagle flyway, just walking everywhere he had to go to,” said Dr. Kim Ammann, a veterinarian and the founder of the nonprofit. “After about two weeks, he started to get a little more flying, spread his wings a little bit, and gradually between then and now, the last three weeks, he’s been flying better and better and better.”

Dr. Kim Ammann says Luna’s recovery of about five weeks is impressive, and it was time to set him free.

“Birds have built-in GPS, I don’t think we really understand it totally,” said Ammann, “but we know that birds geo-locate themselves. They know where to migrate to, they know where to come back to, and if there’s someplace he’s, you know, seeking to go to, he’s gonna go there.”

Luna’s rescuers do not know where he will go, but they are happy they can watch him take flight again.

“It’s why we do it,” said Dunn.

Luna is one of over 100 birds that has been helped this year.

Winged Freedom Raptor Hospital is always looking for volunteers.

To help, contact them on their website.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.