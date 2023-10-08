The Duluth Housing Alliance gathers in support of affordable housing

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Housing Alliance (DHA) gathered Saturday in support of affordable housing in the city.

”Rent keeps going up and up faster than inflation, and how can you afford to save for a house or homeownership when you’re stuck paying rent,” Carl Sack with the Duluth Housing Alliance said.

The group of protesters started their rally at Nettleton Elementary School, a now vacant building.

The Duluth Housing Alliance claims the Heirloom Property bought the school for $165,000 back in 2018 and built them into apartments.

Five years later the building remains vacant.

This past summer homeless people were camping inside and were later evicted.

Carl Sack believes there were better options for the homeless instead of eviction.

”Rather than provide housing for those folks, maybe in that very building, they were moved along, and there’s a fence, and the building sits vacant and deteriorating rather than provide housing for people,” Sack said. “That’s a sign that the markets failing.”

According to Minnesota Dash at least 600 people in Duluth are experiencing homelessness.

As the weather gets colder, the DHA worries what will happen next.

”There lots of people out on the street, there’s people trying to sleep outside in the middle of winter, the warming center is completely overwhelmed,” Sarah Kjorlien with the DHA said. “They closed in April for the season, we still get snow after that, and people are sleeping outside.“

”Now we’re asking the city to do everything they can to use remaining COVID funds to provide housing for people and to investigate non-market models for housing that don’t rely on private developers,” Sack said. “To provide roofs over people’s heads, we need more public housing at a variety of levels not just for low-income people, but on a sliding scale.”

The group acknowledges that housing is a complex topic, but the demands are not as comprehensive.

To learn more about the DHA, click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.