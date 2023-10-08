Art and apples celebrated at Cider Fest

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Face painting, apple cider pressing and hands-on art projects were all present at the Spirit of the Lake Apple Cider Fest on Sunday.

The event was hosted by the Spirit of the Lake Community School, which recently transitioned to a community arts education center.

The school’s goal is to bring creativity to the neighborhood.

Community member Laurel Hyvonen said it is important to have a place for people to create.

”I think we’re offering a diverse opportunity,” Hyvonen said, “really having a healthy, vibrant living into this neighborhood.”

The Apple Cider Fest is just one of many family events the education center has put on.

“It’s important for the kids and families to see the different kinds of art and know that whatever they’re creating is cool, great and wonderful for the community,” Spirit of the Lake administrator Mariah Lyscio said.

The Apple Cider Fest ran from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To learn about future events at Spirit of the Lake, visit their website.

