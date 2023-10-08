#17 UMD, #10 Mich. Tech Hockey Season Opener turns into Overtime Battle

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The University of Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team opened the season at home with #10 ranked Michigan Tech coming to Amsoil Arena for what would go down in the record book as a tie.

The Bulldogs were the first to score after Owen Gallatin’s shot was blocked but team captain Luke Loheit gathered the rebound and fired it right back on the net for the 1-0 UMD lead after six and a half minutes went by in the first period.

It would turn into a back-and-forth game as Michigan Tech’s freshman Ryland Mosley would tie it up early in the second period after three shots on goal and neither team would score the rest of the second period.

Still tied up at 1-1 early in the second when freshman Anthony Mengini scored his first collegiate goal while putting the Bulldogs up 2-1.

About halfway through the third period, Tech wouldn’t go away as Patriks Marcinkevics scored his first goal of the game to tie it up 2-2.

The rest of the third and overtime ended with no more goals making the exhibition match officially a tie but the teams still competed in a shootout.

After shootout goals by each side, it came down to Mengini and he delivered for the second time in his Bulldog debut finding the five-hole and a save from senior goalie Zach Stejskal would give the Bulldogs a 3-2 (SO) victory.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police block a portion of Martin Road after a fatal car crash.
Fatal car crash closes portion of Martin Road
The mugshot of James Patrick Carey from Pine County jail roster.
Attorney arrested on suspicion of DWI, fleeing the scene, after hitting construction worker
Blatnik Bridge.
Proposed Blatnik Bridge recommendations will impact Superior businesses
Fatal crash generic
One dead in Northern Koochiching County crash
Frost River Trading is attempting to sue major film company Lucasfilms.
Lucasfilm asks judge to dismiss Frost River lawsuit

Latest News

UMD Men's hockey team versus Michigan Tech in Season Opener
UMD wins second game of series versus Long Island University
UMD football
UMD Football no longer undefeated after trip to Wayne State
UMD Hockey Logo over Amsoil Arena background
UMD Women’s Hockey sweeps LIU in first two games of 2023-24 season