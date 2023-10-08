17 UMD, #10 Mich. Tech Hockey Season Opener turns into Overtime Battle

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The University of Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team opened the season at home with #10 ranked Michigan Tech coming to Amsoil Arena for what would go down in the record book as a tie.

The Bulldogs were the first to score after Owen Gallatin’s shot was blocked but team captain Luke Loheit gathered the rebound and fired it right back on the net for the 1-0 UMD lead after six and a half minutes went by in the first period.

It would turn into a back-and-forth game as Michigan Tech’s freshman Ryland Mosley would tie it up early in the second period after three shots on goal and neither team would score the rest of the second period.

Still tied up at 1-1 early in the second when freshman Anthony Mengini scored his first collegiate goal while putting the Bulldogs up 2-1.

About halfway through the third period, Tech wouldn’t go away as Patriks Marcinkevics scored his first goal of the game to tie it up 2-2.

The rest of the third and overtime ended with no more goals making the exhibition match officially a tie but the teams still competed in a shootout.

After shootout goals by each side, it came down to Mengini and he delivered for the second time in his Bulldog debut finding the five-hole and a save from senior goalie Zach Stejskal would give the Bulldogs a 3-2 (SO) victory.

