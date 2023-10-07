UMD Women’s Hockey sweeps LIU in first two games of 2023-24 season

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The University of Minnesota Duluth has begun its hockey seasons, and of course, it was lady’s first at Amsoil Arena.

The women’s Bulldog team opened the season with Long Island University (LIU) coming from Brooklyn, N.Y. to Duluth.

Friday night was the season opener and the Bulldogs were led by team captain Mannon McMahon who scored four goals as the sixth-ranked Bulldogs cruised to a 6-0 victory.

Olivia Wallin and Nina Jobst-Smith each added a goal apiece with four other Bulldogs tallying at least one assist.

Jobst-Smith and McMahon scored a goal off of a power play and McMahon even scored one of her goals with a shorthanded UMD team after a roughing penalty in the second period.

The Bulldogs freshman goaltender Ève Gascon started her UMD career with a shoutout and 12 saves as LIU was outshot 52-12.

In game two on Saturday the Bulldogs got the help of another hat trick performance, this time from senior forward Clara Van Wieren scored the first three goals of the game.

According to UMD Women’s Hockey Twitter, the last back-to-back UMD hat tricks was Noemie Marin on Feb. 5, 2005, and Caroline Ouellette on Feb. 6, 2005, against North Dakota.

With UMD up 3-0 going into the third period up 3-0 they’d go on to score one more as former Bemidji State Beaver Reece Hunt scored her first goal for the Bulldogs in the beginning of the third period.

Six Bulldogs picked up assists on the four goals as UMD posted another shutout to start the season off 2-0.

Sophomore goaltender Hailey MacLeod started the game for the Bulldogs, posting a shutout along with 10 saves as UMD outdid their performance from the night before out-shooting LIU 55-10.

The Bulldogs next series is against Ohio State next Friday at Amsoil Arena and will be broadcast on the MY9 Sports Network.

