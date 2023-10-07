UMD Women’s Hockey Head Coach earns 250th win in season opening win over LIU

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In the first game of the Bulldogs women’s hockey season they didn’t only pick up the first win but also a milestone win for their coach.

Now in her ninth season as the Bulldogs’ head coach Maura Crowell earned her 250th career win.

Crowell came to the University of Minnesota after coaching for five seasons as the head coach at the University of Massachusetts and a season as interim head coach at Harvard University from 2013-14.

Since 2015, Crowell has racked up 154 wins at the helm of the UMD women’s hockey program with a complete record of 154-100-21.

Crowell’s teams have reached the NCAA Tournament four times, in 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2017, with a postseason record of 5-4 and two Frozen Four appearances.

According to UMD Athletics, Crowell was also crowned the 2016-17 Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) Coach of the Year and the U.S. College Hockey Online (USCHO) Division I Women’s Coach of the Year after she guided UMD to its biggest turnaround in program history with a 25-7-5 overall record and the Bulldogs’ first NCAA Quarterfinal game at home since 2010.

Crowell has also helped her athletes reach the highest level with nine All-Americans coming through the program during her reign.

Her coaching prowess has also shown on the international level as she guided two U.S. Under-18 squads to World Championship medals, and most recently led her U.S. U-18 side to a gold medal on Jan. 2, 2023.

Crowell is originally from Mansfield, Mass., and played college hockey at Colgate University for four years.

Crowell helped the Raiders to three straight ECAC playoff appearances and a spot in the 2000 ECAC championship game before the team transitioned to Division I in 2001.

She graduated from Colgate in 2002 with a bachelor’s degree in German and earned her Masters of the Art of Teaching from Connecticut College in 2005.

