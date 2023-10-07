Retired Coast Guard member shares lifetime accomplishments on the water

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - You’re out a sea, it’s cold and the waves are loud.

All you have with you are your books and nothing but water for miles.

That was the life of Louis Ron Gasper.

Gasper is a retired Coast Guard member and former lighthouse keeper.

Gasper says the job allowed flexibility and security.

”You put 45 days on and get 15 off. That way I could go back home and visit my sweetheart,” said Gasper.

Gasper was able to have all the free time in the world working in the lighthouse.

”Well, I got a lot of reading done.”

Gasper served 40 years in the Coast Guard and holds a special place in his children’s hearts.

”I’m real proud of him because he was able to manage such a huge sea in this little beacon and that beacon shined everywhere,“ said Gasper’s daughter Sue Sevener.

Gasper’s son Russ Gasper added, ”You know, I’m very proud of my father for his service in the Coast Guard. That’s one thing my dad is very fond of is all branches of the military.”

Gasper’s trials and tribulations will later be published in a children’s book, “Rocky’s Lighthouse Adventures: A Lake Superior Tale.”

The author Debroh Winchell, who is also a part of the Rock of Ages Lighthouse Preservation Society, recalls her experience writing the book and can’t wait for readers to see it.

”It’s been a lot of fun. It started out, I interviewed a couple of different lighthouse keepers around a lot of ages. Their stories were so interesting. There were stories beyond the story,” said Winchell.

Winchell’s book will be published in early 2024.

One big memory of Gasper’s is recalling the first time her fell into Lake Superior and struggled to get back to shore.

”With all my wet clothes on and I told the guys I had fell in, they just said oh, and that was it.”

