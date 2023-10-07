One dead in Northern Koochiching County crash

Crash happened about 20-miles east of Baudette
By Matt McConico
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Gary Lee Warnken, 72, of Baudette passed away following a Friday afternoon traffic crash.

The crash happened on Highway 11 near County Road 4, about 20-miles east of Baudette.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports Warnken’s 2001 Mazda Tribute was travelling south from Frontier Public Landing.

The Mazda Tribute hit a Peterbilt semitruck that was travelling east on Highway 11.

State Patrol reports the Mazda failed to yield right of way of the 2021 Peterbilt 367.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

