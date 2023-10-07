Friday Night Lights: Week 6 Highlights and Scores from around the Northland
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -Highlights and scores from Week 6 of the MSHSL high school football season:
Hermantown 42, Duluth East 6 (F)
Duluth Denfeld 40, Cloquet 16 (F)
Rock Ridge 6, Two Harbors 42 (F)
Mesabi East 28, Rush City 6 (F)
Barnum 32, Mille Lacs 6 (F)
Grand Rapids 21, North Branch 28 (F)
Ely 0, Deer River 34 (F)
Superior 0, Hudson 35 (F)
Northwestern 60, Barron 7 (F)
