Friday Night Lights: Week 6 Highlights and Scores from around the Northland

By Daniel Chiarelli, Alexis Bass and Alexis Beckett
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -Highlights and scores from Week 6 of the MSHSL high school football season:

Hermantown 42, Duluth East 6 (F)

Duluth Denfeld 40, Cloquet 16 (F)

Rock Ridge 6, Two Harbors 42 (F)

Mesabi East 28, Rush City 6 (F)

Barnum 32, Mille Lacs 6 (F)

Grand Rapids 21, North Branch 28 (F)

Ely 0, Deer River 34 (F)

Superior 0, Hudson 35 (F)

Northwestern 60, Barron 7 (F)

