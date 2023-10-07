Duluth Women’s 10-Mile race to help “Bridge the Gap”

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A race in Duluth on Saturday morning is designed to help bridge the gaps women face every day.

The Duluth Women’s 10-mile race started at 8 a.m., beginning at Hawk Ridge athletes travel along Skyline Parkway till they “bridge the gap” over Amity Creek on Seven Bridges Road.

The second half of the course travels along the Lakewalk with the finish line in Leif Erikson Park.

Through the help of the Entrepreneur Fund (501c3) and the Women’s Business Alliance, the Bridging the Gap fund was created with some proceeds from the race going to the fund that helps provide women with resources to build and grow sustainable businesses.

All finishers of the race received a necklace by Erica Sara Designs from her Custom “Bridging the Gap” Apparel Collection.

After the race Boomtown Woodfire & Brewery were in the back of the park serving up breakfast while other partners gave out treats and more.

Overall awards were given to the top three finishers and age group awards were given out to the top three finishers in each of the following age groups; under 20, 20-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-54, 55-64, 65+.

If you would like to donate or learn more about the race or the Bridge the Gap fund check out their website by clicking here.

