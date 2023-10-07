Crop killing cold may come to Iron Range gardeners Saturday night

WEATHER STORY: Cold air from Canada will creep into Minnesota Saturday night and cause a Freeze Watch for St. Louis, Lake and Cook Counties through Sunday morning. If it pays off, the growing season will be done for those zones. Temperatures for the week ahead generally will be cooler than normal everywhere so it’s just a matter of time until the season ends for everyone. The Polar Jet-stream will continue its autumn journey from its summer home up north to its winter home down south. That means right now it is in our vicinity. When the jet is around, showers are frequent and I think we’ll get a fair number of them in the week ahead.

SATURDAY NIGHT: The sky will try to clear for a few hours and that will lead to cold conditions, especially in the Arrowhead of Minnesota. Low temps there will be 30-35. The rest of us will get 35-40. The wind will be W 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: The sky will be partly sunny with sprinkles early in the morning. Late morning and afternoon will be overcast and showery. The afternoon high will be near 50. The norm is 58. The wind Sunday will be NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: There’s a wall of high pressure systems forming to the west and they will march their way to the east. On Monday, that March will have at least one of them here. That will make the sky mostly sunny. The morning low will be 32. The afternoon high will be 58. The wind will be NW 10-20 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: Cooler than normal temps will be registering on our thermometers all week long. Our dry period will be Monday to Wednesday. The jet-stream will usher in the next round of showers Thursday to Saturday.

The week ahead will be cooler than normal with a fair number of showers several days. (KBJR)

