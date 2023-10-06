St. James Social breathes new life into historic Bayfield Hotel

BAYFIELD, WI. (Northern News Now) -- A historic hotel in the heart of Bayfield, that has sat vacant for many years, is now back open under new ownership and a new name.

Located on Rittenhouse Avenue, the fully remodeled St. James Social is a boutique hotel, social lounge, and lobby bar.

Owner and Developer Annalisa Bermel purchased the 139-year-old building in the spring with her husband, Cody. Bermel says the decision comes full circle for her, having grown up spending summers in the Bayfield area.

St. James Social (St. James Social)

“All things have led me to this corner of this town,” said Bermel, who is also one of the original designers and developers of the Hewing Hotel in Minneapolis.

“The passion of taking a historic building and re-telling its story again,” said Bermel, “the lights were off for years, and people would just walk passed this on main street and it’s like to have there be lights on again, and people filled in it and people connecting and making memories, that’s what it’s all about.”

The couple hopes visitors will fall in love with the historic charm of the hotel and town. With a nod to the original hotel, Bermel kept the hotel layout with eight boutique signature rooms on the second floor. Each boutique room comes with a luxury design and record players. Bermel says her grandfather’s collection of vinyl records will be in the lounge so guests can spin them during their stay.

Inside a room at the St. James Social (Northern News Now)

“At the heart of it is good old-fashioned hospitality, that runs thick through my veins,” said Bermel, “I can’t help, but be a storyteller, to want to create unique experiences and to just take care of people in beautiful spaces.”

Along with the guest suites on the second floor is a communal coffee bar and sauna, an intentional design by Bermel.

“Guests have to come out of their room to get social, (they) have to come and learn how to make a French press in the morning, ask their neighbor how to use the drip coffee machine and get vulnerable and bump elbows with your neighbors in their robes,” chuckled Bermel.

Sauna at the St. James Social (Northern News Now)

The third floor is a rooftop with seating and a panoramic view.

“Every day you are kind of humbled by the fact of what they had to go through back in those days to make something like this, so to bring it back to life is pretty extraordinary,” said Cody Bermel. He gave up his full-time job to take on this full-time project.

Cody has spent the past several months gutting the place out. The first floor is still in transition and still with its century-old birthmarks from fire stains to the original lumber beams.

“Bayfield was a logging town and so these true 2x4′s that you don’t see like this anymore and we are going to leave them exposed,” said Bermel. Honoring the building’s history in the fine details.

“This tile was inspired by this really old historic wallpaper that we found layers behind the walls of this building, so this will greet you as you come through the front doors.”

Once construction is complete at the end of October, guests can enjoy a social lounge with a kitchen and bar and full dining and patio space on the main floor.

Main floor of the St. James Social (Northern News Now)

“I’m really looking forward to when my daughters are my age and them being down in the lobby and kind of the next generation of taking over the space and telling the story and handing that off, this really cool multigeneration story that we get to tell because we get to write it as a family here,” said Bermel.

A family blueprint for a Bayfield hotel lasting the next 100 years.

The St. James Social has been named by Conde Nast Traveler as one of the top 23 places to visit in 2023 in the U.S.

For details on the hotel, click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.