Showers today as cool weather settles in

By Tony Nargi
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIDAY: Today will feature showers and clouds for the majority of the day with some clearing in the mid to late afternoon. It will be cool with a high of 49 in Duluth and most of the region not making it out of the 40′s. Winds will be gusty out of the NW at 15-25 MPH gusting to 35 MPH.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

FRIDAY NIGHT: Tonight will be cool with partly cloudy skies and lighter winds helping temperatures drop into the low to mid 30′s across the region. This will lead to frost likely away from Lake Superior.

SATURDAY: Tomorrow will be cool with lighter winds at 5-15 MPH out of the NW. The high in Duluth will be 50 with mostly cloudy skies, with most of the region in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

SUNDAY: Sunday will feature more cool weather with frost likely in the morning. as we settle into a dry and cool pattern. The high will be 49 in Duluth with partly cloudy skies and most of the region in the 40′s and low 50′s.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blatnik Bridge.
Proposed Blatnik Bridge recommendations will impact Superior businesses
SUPERIOR RESIDENTS TOLD TO SHELTER IN PLACE FOLLLOWING GUNFIRE
Man charged for Superior shots fired incident
FILE - Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers speaks at a campaign stop, Oct. 27, 2022, in...
Man with handgun seeking governor arrested in Wisconsin Capitol, returns with assault rifle
Jackson Michael Gatlin
Judge sets bail for former Duluth Vineyard pastoral assistant
Frost River Trading is attempting to sue major film company Lucasfilms.
Lucasfilm asks judge to dismiss Frost River lawsuit

Latest News

Weather recordings - daily 4pm
OCTOBER 5, PM WEATHER
Northern News Now
Rain chances linger through Friday
Northern News Now morning forecast 10-5-23
Northern News Now morning forecast 10-5-23
Northern News Now
Cooler than average temperatures expected the next few days with some showers