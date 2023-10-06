Showers today as cool weather settles in

FRIDAY: Today will feature showers and clouds for the majority of the day with some clearing in the mid to late afternoon. It will be cool with a high of 49 in Duluth and most of the region not making it out of the 40′s. Winds will be gusty out of the NW at 15-25 MPH gusting to 35 MPH.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Tonight will be cool with partly cloudy skies and lighter winds helping temperatures drop into the low to mid 30′s across the region. This will lead to frost likely away from Lake Superior.

SATURDAY: Tomorrow will be cool with lighter winds at 5-15 MPH out of the NW. The high in Duluth will be 50 with mostly cloudy skies, with most of the region in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s.

SUNDAY: Sunday will feature more cool weather with frost likely in the morning. as we settle into a dry and cool pattern. The high will be 49 in Duluth with partly cloudy skies and most of the region in the 40′s and low 50′s.

