Ready for dessert? Ryan and Hunter judge Apple Fest treats
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BAYFIELD, WI. (Northern News Now) - With Bayfield Apple Fest starting Friday through the weekend, Hunter and Ryan were picked to help judge last week’s Apple Pie and Dessert competition.
Congrats to the folks in the categories those two helped to judge:
Commercial – Apple Dessert
Winner: Sharon Johnson – Pier Plaza - Caramel Apple Dump Cake
Home Baked – Creative
Winner: Aaron Wszalek - Apple Custard Pie with Sweet & Salty Crust
Home Baked – All American Apple Pie
Winner: Carol Marsh
Watch Northern News Now at 4, 5, and 6 p.m. on Friday for more fun from our live broadcasts!
