Ready for dessert? Ryan and Hunter judge Apple Fest treats

Hunter and Ryan judge an apple dessert contest
Hunter and Ryan judge an apple dessert contest(Northern News Now)
By Ryan Haff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAYFIELD, WI. (Northern News Now) - With Bayfield Apple Fest starting Friday through the weekend, Hunter and Ryan were picked to help judge last week’s Apple Pie and Dessert competition.

Congrats to the folks in the categories those two helped to judge:

Commercial – Apple Dessert

Winner: Sharon Johnson – Pier Plaza - Caramel Apple Dump Cake

Home Baked – Creative

Winner: Aaron Wszalek - Apple Custard Pie with Sweet & Salty Crust

Home Baked – All American Apple Pie

Winner: Carol Marsh

Watch Northern News Now at 4, 5, and 6 p.m. on Friday for more fun from our live broadcasts!

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blatnik Bridge.
Proposed Blatnik Bridge recommendations will impact Superior businesses
SUPERIOR RESIDENTS TOLD TO SHELTER IN PLACE FOLLLOWING GUNFIRE
Man charged for Superior shots fired incident
Frost River Trading is attempting to sue major film company Lucasfilms.
Lucasfilm asks judge to dismiss Frost River lawsuit
Jackson Michael Gatlin
Judge sets bail for former Duluth Vineyard pastoral assistant
FILE - Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers speaks at a campaign stop, Oct. 27, 2022, in...
Man with handgun seeking governor arrested in Wisconsin Capitol, returns with assault rifle

Latest News

Bayfield Inn
Bayfield Inn continues to serve city after nearly 100 years
Elvira Albert was selected to be crowned the 2023 Apple Fest Queen
Bayfield High School junior crowned 2023 Apple Fest Queen
Apples at the Rabideaux orchard
61st Annual Bayfield Apple Festival kicks off Friday
Riders and organizers gathered Thursday at the Blackwoods Bar in Proctor to kick off the legacy...
Blackwoods Blizzard Tour kicks off fundraising efforts