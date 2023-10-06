Ready for dessert? Ryan and Hunter judge Apple Fest treats

By Ryan Haff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BAYFIELD, WI. (Northern News Now) - With Bayfield Apple Fest starting Friday through the weekend, Hunter and Ryan were picked to help judge last week’s Apple Pie and Dessert competition. Congrats to the folks in the categories those two helped to judge:

Commercial – Apple Dessert

Winner:     Sharon Johnson – Pier Plaza - Carmel Apple Dump Cake

Home Baked – Creative

Winner:     Aaron Wszalek - Apple Custard Pie with Sweet & Salty Crust

Home Baked – All American Apple Pie

Winner:      Carol Marsh

Watch Northern News Now at 4, 5, and 6 p.m. on Friday for more fun from our live broadcasts!

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

