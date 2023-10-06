Prep Volleyball: Cloquet Senior Carly Johnson hits 1,000 set assist milestone in win over Superior

The Lumberjacks carried that momentum through the rest of the game.
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The theme was ‘Barbie Night’ at the Cloquet gymnasium for a cross-state game of high school volleyball.

The Lumberjacks won the first set, in which Cloquet senior Carly Johnson hit a milestone of 1,000 set assists. She was given a special ball by her head coach and was able to celebrate with her mom and dad in the stands.

FINAL SCORE: Superior 0 Cloquet 3

