Prep Volleyball: Cloquet Senior Carly Johnson hits 1,000 set assist milestone in win over Superior

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The theme was ‘Barbie Night’ at the Cloquet gymnasium for a cross-state game of high school volleyball.

The Lumberjacks won the first set, in which Cloquet senior Carly Johnson hit a milestone of 1,000 set assists. She was given a special ball by her head coach and was able to celebrate with her mom and dad in the stands.

The Lumberjacks carried that momentum through the rest of the game.

FINAL SCORE: Superior 0 Cloquet 3

