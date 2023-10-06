Northwest Wisconsin native’s chosen for Bayfield Apple Fest poster

OULU, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Bayfield Apple Festival poster is one of the most iconic images of the event each year.

From depicting northern Wisconsin apple farmers, to a crow picking at the sweet fruit, the poster captures the core of what Apple Fest is all about.

This year, a northwest Wisconsin native got inspiration from her past work and roots right in her front yard.

Using the tree in the front yard of her Oulu home as inspiration, Tonya Sell created this year’s Bayfield Apple Fest poster.

2023 Bayfield Apple Festival poster made by Tonya Sell (Bayfield Apple Festival)

“It’s a tree that my parents planted when I was young and it’s just so beautiful every year, I thought it was the perfect inspiration for the poster,” said Sell.

Sell has been making art for years now.

“I did the sketches here right at the tree and then I went and finished the rest of the pieces in the studio,” explained Sell.

Once in her studio, Sell used oil paint to put together this poster.

She was depicting a working girl picking apples along the South Shore, inspired by an older version of a poster.

“I decided to give her a vintage spin, so the colors, the attitude, the kind of exaggerated features,” she said. “I just thought I needed an apple tree and that one was available and had a good look.”

While the girl picking apples is the main focus, the tree is the apple of Sell’s eye.

All of that drawing and painting led her to the poster you’ll see this year on buttons and more.

“It was really an honor to be asked to do the poster,” said Sell.

While we talked with her, she had another piece of art up her sleeve.

Tonya Sell's quick painting of an apple (Northern News Now)

Quite the a-peeling drawing.

Sell’s art was chosen from a handful of submissions.

Next year’s poster has already been picked as well.

If you’d like to purchase the poster, you can do so this weekend at the Bayfield Apple Festival.

