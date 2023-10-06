Northern News Now’s Mitchell Zimmermann competing in ‘Celebrity Dance Challenge’

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - One of Northern News Now’s own reporters is competing in the Minnesota Ballet’s ‘Celebrity Dance Challenge’.

Zimmermann is joining Brooke Bero, a Company Dancer with the Minnesota Ballet.

“[Mitchell’s] doing very well,” Bero said. “I teach kids so I always approach adults like we are all kids at heart,” she continued.

The two have been rehearsing for the last month, getting ready for the October 6 performance.

“I threw some moves at him and he’s a little hip-hop star,” she said.

Bero has performed with the Minnesota Ballet for two seasons and teaches students in her off-time.

“Brooke is such an amazing teacher and dancer,” Zimmermann said. “She really goes through it all and is very patient and good at her job.”

Bero and Zimmermann are performing a “Barbie” inspired routine, with a little bit of a twist.

“It’s plastic and it’s fantastic,” Zimmermann said.

The dance challenge is also a fundraiser for the Minnesota Ballet to continue programming throughout the year.

“These funds, they help our day-to-day operations and they help produce our shows,” Bero said.

Their upcoming show, ‘Poe’, is a “retelling selected works by America’s preeminent author of mystery and the macabre, Edgar Allan Poe.”

“That also helps fund us to continue to reach out to the community too, going to local elementary schools, and doing outreach there, it’s a wonderful thing,” she said.

You can watch Zimmermann and Bero at the Celebrity Dance Challenge, Friday, October 6 at 7 p.m. at the Fregeau Auditorium at Marshall School.

Tickets will be sold at the door or online.

You can find tickets to the dance challenge and other Minnesota Ballet performances here.

