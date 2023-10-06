Married couple to battle again in Bayfield Apple Peeling Contest

By Dan Wolfe
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAYFIELD, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Apple Peeling contest has long been one of the main events of Bayfield’s Apple Fest.

Contestants have an hour and a small knife to carve out as long a peel as possible.

It’s a more intense competition than you’d think, exemplified by two bitter rivals, who also happen to be married to each other.

“It was like a lot of things that we get into,” said Apple Peeling competitor Brent McFarland. “Her idea.”

Every couple’s love story is different.

Pro apple peelers Frances Whitfield and Brent McFarland
Pro apple peelers Frances Whitfield and Brent McFarland(Northern News Now)

“She said let’s go do the apple peeling because we were at apple festival,” said McFarland.

But good luck finding a love story anything like that of Frances Whitfield and Brent McFarland.

“I didn’t want to do it,” said McFarland. “But we were newly dating, so I didn’t want to lose her, so I said okay, let’s go do it.”

14 years ago, the Manitowish Waters pair traveled to Bayfield for Applefest.

It had been a longtime tradition for Frances’s family.

Even though they were falling in love, Brent and Frances found themselves doing battle with knives.

“And then the gloves came off,” said a laughing Whitfield.

And like most couple’s fights, the wife won.

Frances Whitfield winning apple peeling contest
Frances Whitfield winning apple peeling contest(Northern News Now)

“So the first year I peeled 97 inches, and Brent peeled 18,” said Whitfield.

And a tradition was born, as they returned to Bayfield together in 2011 and 2012, with similar results.

“Every time we’ve competed head-to-head she beat me,” said McFarland.

But things changed in 2013.

Frances, a three-time peeling champ, had work commitments keep her from attending Apple Fest.

Brent saw that as an opportunity.

“Brent snuck up here a few times and competed without me to count a few extra wins,” said a chuckling Whitfield. “I knew he was coming, but I didn’t know he’d cheat on me that way.

Brent McFarland winning apple peeling contest
Brent McFarland winning apple peeling contest(Northern News Now)

Perfecting his skills in her absence, Brent became a five-time apple peeling champion.

And as his victories mounted, so did Frances’s attempts to strike back.

“In order to humiliate me, she commissioned the crown, which is a large apple with the crown on top of it,” said McFarland. “So I wore that down the street as a reigning champion, and I became a celebrity overnight. So it backfired spectacularly.”

The couple says Saturday’s Apple Peeling Contest could be the first one they’ll compete against each other in in a decade.

“You should show up this year,” said McFarland. “Might be the year.”

Apple peelings
Apple peelings(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police block a portion of Martin Road after a fatal car crash.
Fatal car crash closes portion of Martin Road
Blatnik Bridge.
Proposed Blatnik Bridge recommendations will impact Superior businesses
Police lights
Construction worker hit by car on I-35, driver arrested
SUPERIOR RESIDENTS TOLD TO SHELTER IN PLACE FOLLLOWING GUNFIRE
Man charged for Superior shots fired incident
Frost River Trading is attempting to sue major film company Lucasfilms.
Lucasfilm asks judge to dismiss Frost River lawsuit

Latest News

Apple Fest Peeling contest set for Saturday pitting husband and wife against each other
Hunter McCullough Live Interview with Van Low Family Farm Stand at Apple Fest
Located on Rittenhouse Avenue, the fully remodeled St. James Social is a boutique hotel, social...
St. James Social breathes new life into historic Bayfield Hotel
St. James Social breathes new life into 100+ year old hotel