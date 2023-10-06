Married couple to battle again in Bayfield Apple Peeling Contest

BAYFIELD, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Apple Peeling contest has long been one of the main events of Bayfield’s Apple Fest.

Contestants have an hour and a small knife to carve out as long a peel as possible.

It’s a more intense competition than you’d think, exemplified by two bitter rivals, who also happen to be married to each other.

“It was like a lot of things that we get into,” said Apple Peeling competitor Brent McFarland. “Her idea.”

Every couple’s love story is different.

Pro apple peelers Frances Whitfield and Brent McFarland (Northern News Now)

“She said let’s go do the apple peeling because we were at apple festival,” said McFarland.

But good luck finding a love story anything like that of Frances Whitfield and Brent McFarland.

“I didn’t want to do it,” said McFarland. “But we were newly dating, so I didn’t want to lose her, so I said okay, let’s go do it.”

14 years ago, the Manitowish Waters pair traveled to Bayfield for Applefest.

It had been a longtime tradition for Frances’s family.

Even though they were falling in love, Brent and Frances found themselves doing battle with knives.

“And then the gloves came off,” said a laughing Whitfield.

And like most couple’s fights, the wife won.

Frances Whitfield winning apple peeling contest (Northern News Now)

“So the first year I peeled 97 inches, and Brent peeled 18,” said Whitfield.

And a tradition was born, as they returned to Bayfield together in 2011 and 2012, with similar results.

“Every time we’ve competed head-to-head she beat me,” said McFarland.

But things changed in 2013.

Frances, a three-time peeling champ, had work commitments keep her from attending Apple Fest.

Brent saw that as an opportunity.

“Brent snuck up here a few times and competed without me to count a few extra wins,” said a chuckling Whitfield. “I knew he was coming, but I didn’t know he’d cheat on me that way.

Brent McFarland winning apple peeling contest (Northern News Now)

Perfecting his skills in her absence, Brent became a five-time apple peeling champion.

And as his victories mounted, so did Frances’s attempts to strike back.

“In order to humiliate me, she commissioned the crown, which is a large apple with the crown on top of it,” said McFarland. “So I wore that down the street as a reigning champion, and I became a celebrity overnight. So it backfired spectacularly.”

The couple says Saturday’s Apple Peeling Contest could be the first one they’ll compete against each other in in a decade.

“You should show up this year,” said McFarland. “Might be the year.”

Apple peelings (Northern News Now)

