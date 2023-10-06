Longtime Bayfield orchard owners chosen as Apple Fest Parade grand marshals

BAYFIELD, WI. (Northern News Now) - A Bayfield couple who have owned an orchard for almost six decades will serve as this year’s Apple Fest Grand Parade grand marshals.

Allen and Mary Jo Rabideaux own Rabideaux orchard, located on about 35 acres outside of town.

They’ve owned and operated the orchard for about 59 years and have been married for 63 years.

The community voted this year and thought their dedication to the community would make them the perfect grand marshals for the parade.

The Rabideauxs say they are both surprised and grateful to be nominated.

“Because we represent the Apple Fest and Bayfield and we’ve been here long enough so I think everyone knows who we are,” Mary Jo said.

“You can’t find a more beautiful spot than Bayfield out on the lake and everything around,” Allen continued.

If you’d like to celebrate Mary Jo and Allen, you can do so during the Apple Fest parade.

It starts at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8 at the top of Rittenhouse Avenue and makes its way down the hill.

The parade includes a mass high school band playing “On Wisconsin,” the Pipes and Drums of Thunder Bay, and area floats.

Northern News Now staff members are excited to once again serve as the judges for this years parade.

