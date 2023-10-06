Hanne Sikiö Announced to UMD Women’s Hockey 25th Anniversary Team

Members of the team will be announced throughout the regular season
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The UMD women’s hockey team is entering its 25th season, and a special team is being formed to commemorate the milestone.

Members of the team will be announced throughout the regular season. On October 5, Hanne Sikiö was named as the first member of the 25th-anniversary team.

Sikiö was a bulldog from 1999-2003 and played a major role in the program’s historic NCAA title run of 3-straight national championships from 01-03.

The Finland native tallied eight points, including five goals, across six NCAA Frozen Four games. She earned a Frozen Four all-tournament selection in 2003.

With 220 career points in 123 games, she ranks as the program’s 4th all-time scorer.

Sikiö also played in three IIHF women’s world championships, helping Finland win bronze in 1999 and 2003.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camping World in Hermantown
Camping World to close Hermantown location
Vineyard Church in Duluth
Attorney for church victims speaks out about former pastoral assistant charges
On the afternoon of October 3, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported...
One airlifted after crash north of Virginia
Jackson Michael Gatlin
Judge sets bail for former Duluth Vineyard pastoral assistant
Essentia Health and St. Luke's in Duluth
Minnesota Attorney General reviewing two proposed Duluth hospital system mergers

Latest News

UMD men's hockey team prepares for season opener against #10 Michigan Tech.
Bulldogs men’s hockey to be tested in season opener by #10 ranked Michigan Tech
No. 17 Bulldogs host No. 10 Michigan Tech in season opener
UMD Bulldogs Hockey Logo
UMD Women’s Hockey heads into season opener ranked #6 nationally
No. 6 UMD opens season with LIU for second straight year