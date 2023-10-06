Hanne Sikiö Announced to UMD Women’s Hockey 25th Anniversary Team

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The UMD women’s hockey team is entering its 25th season, and a special team is being formed to commemorate the milestone.

Members of the team will be announced throughout the regular season. On October 5, Hanne Sikiö was named as the first member of the 25th-anniversary team.

Sikiö was a bulldog from 1999-2003 and played a major role in the program’s historic NCAA title run of 3-straight national championships from 01-03.

The Finland native tallied eight points, including five goals, across six NCAA Frozen Four games. She earned a Frozen Four all-tournament selection in 2003.

With 220 career points in 123 games, she ranks as the program’s 4th all-time scorer.

Sikiö also played in three IIHF women’s world championships, helping Finland win bronze in 1999 and 2003.

