Frost becomes more likely this weekend, cooler weather

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

FRIDAY EVENING: Rain chances linger into the early overnight hours for NW Wisconsin, especially along the South Shore where lake effect rain showers will be possible. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with widespread frost becoming likely. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Skies remain mostly cloudy with highs reaching the upper 40s to low 50s. A couple showers will be possible along the South Shore of Lake Superior, otherwise most areas will remain dry. Widespread frost likely once again overnight with lows in the 20s and 30s.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies persist with highs again in the 40s and 50s. A stray rain shower isn’t out of the question, but most areas should be dry. Lows dip into the 20s and 30s with partly cloudy skies.

MONDAY: A little more sunshine creeps into our Monday as skies will be mostly to partly clear. Highs reach the low 50s with lows once again in the 20s and 30s.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.