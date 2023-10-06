Fatal car crash closes portion of Martin Road

Police block a portion of Martin Road after a fatal car crash.
Police block a portion of Martin Road after a fatal car crash.(Northern News Now)
By Ben Lewer
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A fatal car crash in Duluth has resulted in a portion of Martin Road closing.

On Friday morning, a minivan and flatbed tow truck collided near 3747 Martin Road between Duluth and Rice Lake.

The crash resulted in one fatality, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Martin Road between Eagle Lake Road and Woodland Ave. is temporarily closed while crews respond to the scene.

No word on any other injuries or what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back later for additional updates.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blatnik Bridge.
Proposed Blatnik Bridge recommendations will impact Superior businesses
SUPERIOR RESIDENTS TOLD TO SHELTER IN PLACE FOLLLOWING GUNFIRE
Man charged for Superior shots fired incident
FILE - Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers speaks at a campaign stop, Oct. 27, 2022, in...
Man with handgun seeking governor arrested in Wisconsin Capitol, returns with assault rifle
Jackson Michael Gatlin
Judge sets bail for former Duluth Vineyard pastoral assistant
Frost River Trading is attempting to sue major film company Lucasfilms.
Lucasfilm asks judge to dismiss Frost River lawsuit

Latest News

Northern News Now's Mitchell Zimmermann is competing in the Minnesota Ballet's 'Celebrity Dance...
Northern News Now’s Mitchell Zimmermann competing in ‘Celebrity Dance Challenge’
One of Northern News Now’s own reporters is competing in the Minnesota Ballet’s ‘Celebrity...
Northern News Now’s Mitchell Zimmermann competing in ‘Celebrity Dance Challenge’
Blatnik Bridge.
Proposed Blatnik Bridge recommendations will impact Superior businesses
City by City: Proctor, Grand Marais, Wisconsin
City by City: Proctor, Grand Marais, Wisconsin