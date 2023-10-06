Construction worker hit by car on I-35, driver arrested

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Ben Lewer
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A man has been arrested after a construction worker was hit on I-35 on Friday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a GMC Acadia was traveling north on I-35 near Hinckley around noon when it hit a construction worker.

The vehicle continued driving and was stopped by authorities outside of Moose Lake. A 64-year-old man from Edina was then taken into custody.

The worker, a 27-year-old man from Duluth, was taken to the hospital in Sandstone. His injuries are not life-threatening.

According to the State Patrol, alcohol was a factor in the crash.

No charges have been filed as of this time.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police block a portion of Martin Road after a fatal car crash.
Fatal car crash closes portion of Martin Road
Blatnik Bridge.
Proposed Blatnik Bridge recommendations will impact Superior businesses
SUPERIOR RESIDENTS TOLD TO SHELTER IN PLACE FOLLLOWING GUNFIRE
Man charged for Superior shots fired incident
Frost River Trading is attempting to sue major film company Lucasfilms.
Lucasfilm asks judge to dismiss Frost River lawsuit
Jackson Michael Gatlin
Judge sets bail for former Duluth Vineyard pastoral assistant

Latest News

Duluth Women's 10 Mile race
Briggs to emcee Duluth Women’s 10 Mile race Saturday
Bayfield Inn
Bayfield Inn continues to serve city after nearly 100 years
Elvira Albert was selected to be crowned the 2023 Apple Fest Queen
Bayfield High School junior crowned 2023 Apple Fest Queen
Apples at the Rabideaux orchard
61st Annual Bayfield Apple Festival kicks off Friday