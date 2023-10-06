Briggs to emcee Duluth Women’s 10 Mile race Saturday

Duluth Women's 10 Mile race
Duluth Women's 10 Mile race(Northern News Now)
By Ryan Haff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - An empowering run is taking place Saturday in Duluth, cheering on women in business and life.

The Duluth Women’s 10 Mile race was created to ‘Bridge the Gap’ for women, thanks to the Entrepreneur Fund and the Women’s Business Alliance.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will help provide women with resources to build and grow sustainable businesses.

The race starts at Hawk Ridge on the morning of Oct. 7 and ends at Leif Erickson Park.

For more information on the event or to donate to the cause, click here.

