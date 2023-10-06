Blackwoods Blizzard Tour kicks off fundraising efforts

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Black Woods Blizzard Tour raising money to fight ALS.

In honor of the milestone, six snowmobile riders are planning a 1,700-mile snowmobile trip around Lake Superior to commemorate the inaugural ride back in 1999.

Riders and organizers gathered Thursday at the Blackwoods Bar in Proctor to kick off the legacy event.

Two riders from the original ride, Greg Sorenson and Randy Bannor, will be participating and leading the pack. The riders hope to raise an additional $100,000 for Never Surrender Inc.

In addition to the anniversary ride, the usual three-day Black Woods Blizzard Tour will start in Carlton, MN at Black Bear Casino Resort, travel to Fortune Bay Resort Casino, and continue to Timberlake Lodge in Grand Rapids before heading back to Black Bear to complete the loop.

Former Minnesota Twins alumni Terry Steinbach, Kent Hrbek, and Ron Gardenhire will be among the over 300 snowmobilers who will participate in the ride.

The Blizzard Tour has upped its total fundraising goal to $2 million dollars.

To learn more about the tour and how to donate, visit their website.

